RG3: I want Redskins to make Cowboys Stadium 'home'

Robert Griffin III spoke to Washington Redskins fans Saturday in what amounted to a pep rally. And he got the home crowd excited by doing jumping jacks and engaging in some light-hearted trash talk aimed at the team's biggest rival.
"You've got to start with the last game against the Cowboys," Griffin said, according to The Dallas Morning News. "Alfred Morris runs for 200 yards, does a great job. Then we go back to the game on Thanksgiving and we spanked the Cowboys."
Griffin was asked about hearing his name chanted in Dallas.
That Thanksgiving Day game featured Griffin at his very best. This season, the Redskinshead to Dallas after Washington's Week 5 bye for a game on "Sunday Night Football." We should know by then if Griffin's knee will allow him to reach those heights again in his second season.