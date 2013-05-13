RG3 helps Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams

Former Baylor wide receiver Terrance Williams was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Washington Redskins quarterback didn't shy away from giving his former teammate advice on how to transition to the NFL.
Top 100 Players of 2013
"(He said) just continue to do you and don't change the way you are," Williams said Monday, via the Dallas Morning News. "Be happy with your capabilities and show what you can do. I just really took that to heart the most."
Williams was one of RG3's go-to targets in 2011 (59 receptions, 957 yards, 11 touchdowns) and improved as a senior in 2012 with 97 catches, 1,832 yards and 12 touchdowns.
However, those gaudy stats were seen by many as a product of Baylor's wide-open offense. Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley -- formerly the Tennessee Volunteers head coach -- was excited the 6-foot-2 receiver fell to the third round.
"Well, I was surprised, and I think a lot of people were surprised," Dooley said. "And then of course, as a position coach, I was hopeful that the organization felt the same way that I did. Fortunately, we did."
Williams might be the answer at the third receiver spot, which the Cowboys never did find last season after losing Laurent Robinson to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
Let the countdown begin.