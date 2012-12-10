RG3 has minor knee sprain, not ruled out for Week 15

One day after Robert Griffin III suffered a knee injury late in a win over the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said his quarterback "definitely" hasn't been ruled out for next Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Shanahan said Griffin has a Grade 1 sprain of his lateral collateral ligament.
"We did not know going into the (MRI) if was a Grade 1, 2, or 3," Shanahan said Monday. "So it's a Grade 1, you're hopeful with rehab it gets better very quickly, but we don't know for sure. We'll have to go day by day and evaluate it day by day."
Griffin left the Redskins' 31-28 overtime victory with less than two minutes remaining in regulation after he took a hit from Ravens nose tackle Haloti Ngata. Griffin returned for four plays, but he was limping badly. He didn't play in overtime.