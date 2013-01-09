RG3 expected to be ready for 2013 season, doctor says

With surgery on Robert Griffin III's right knee complete, the next step in the process will take more time.
The Washington Redskins' rookie quarterback will undergo rigorous rehabilitation to prepare for the 2013 NFL season, but the prognosis for a full return remains positive.
Dr. James Andrews, who operated on Griffin's anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments, issued the following statement after Wednesday's surgery:
"Robert Griffin III had successful knee surgery early this morning. He had a direct repair of his LCL and a re-do of his previous ACL reconstruction. We expect a full recovery and it is everybody's hope and belief that due to Robert's high motivation, he will be ready for the 2013 season.
"The goal of his treatment is to give him the best opportunity for a long professional career."
After seeing what Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson accomplished less than a year after having major knee surgery, there's reason for hope that Griffin will rebound. Everything we know about the young quarterback suggests he'll return to glory, but only time will tell.