RG3 coy on playing Sunday for Washington Redskins

Darlington: QB class for the ages
The Washington Redskins' rookie quarterback participated in non-contact drills Wednesday and told reporters he feels "a lot better." Griffin, who wore a brace on his injured knee, refused to rule himself out for this weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns.
"I feel like I can play through any injury," Griffin said. "Does that mean I'll play on Sunday? We'll see."
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said his quarterback was limited in practice, but he was "impressed with how he looked and what he did." According to The Associated Press, Griffin look fine during stretches but favored his right leg in throwing drills.
Pressed on whether or not he'd be available Sunday, Griffin said, "I can't tell you all that. First, I don't want to give the Browns a competitive advantage."
Griffin said his teammates have urged him not to play if he's not healthy enough to compete, but he sounded hopeful about his progress since suffering a sprained lateral collateral ligament during last Sunday's overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.
"It's gotten better every day. Sunday night, I thought there was no chance I could play the next week," Griffin said, before adding: "I'm just letting you guys know I'm OK."
Our guess: Griffin will be on the field in Cleveland.