RG3 buries Trent Richardson in H-O-R-S-E

If you've ever wondered who would win in a game of H-O-R-S-E between Robert Griffin III and Trent Richardson -- and we know you have -- you'll want to check out the above video.
In the video -- likely shot last spring -- Griffin once again displays his insane athletic prowess in winning the competition, apparently with ease. The Washington Redskins quarterback drains a 3, throws down a sick dunk, and generally behaves like the greatest pure athlete in America (which he might be).
Richardson looks downright pedestrian in comparison. Cleveland Browns fans might want to avoid watching the running back's attempt at self-alley-oop layup at 28 seconds in.
Actually, you should watch it. It's important to be aware of these kinds of things.