RG3 bemoans St. Louis Rams' 'dirty extracurriculars'

NFL defenses are learning about the innate talents of Robert Griffin III, and Robert Griffin III is learning about the innate nastiness of NFL defenses.
The Washington Redskins rookie quarterback knew they were coming for him, but RG3 was surprised by what he called "dirty extracurriculars" after the whistle in Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Rams.
Griffin told the team's official site he expected pressure, but not "unprofessional" cheap shots. "It was weird," he said. "... People want to hit me because they don't think I can take a hit."
Griffin was only sacked once in the loss, but Rams linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar was seen pushing RG3's head down following a first-quarter pass attempt.
Dunbar's name might ring a bell. He was embroiled in the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" scandal before following suspended defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to the Rams in the offseason. Blake Williams, Gregg's son, has been integral in building the Rams' defensive game plan during his father's absence, but that's just background. This comes down to what the officials saw.
Players around the NFL are complaining about defenses testing boundaries with the replacement referees. The New York Giants recently spoke of out-of-bounds physical play seeping into games, and now they aren't alone.