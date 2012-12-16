RG3 believes he could've played in Washington Redskins' win

Robert Griffin III watched from the sideline Sunday as fellow rookie quarterback Kirk Cousins led the Washington Redskins to a 38-21 win over the Cleveland Browns. But that doesn't mean RG3 believes he was too hurt to play.
"I feel like I could have played this week, next week, the week after," Griffin said after the game, via The Associated Press. "But that's not my decision."
Griffin didn't dress because of a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, which he suffered during last week's overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens. While the decision to hold out Griffin was determined by Redskins doctors, RG3 wanted to be in the lineup.
"I worked the whole week like I was going to play," said Griffin, who practiced but didn't take first-team reps leading into the game.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said "when I hear two of the best doctors saying don't play him, I don't play him."
Instead, Shanahan started Cousins, who threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start. Griffin said he "couldn't be any more happy for this team or for Kirk" after the win.
"I talked to him about being cool, calm and collected and not to freak out," Griffin said, via The AP. "He did a good job of staying poised and staying confident in there."