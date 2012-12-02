Around the League

Presented By

Rex Ryan won't say if Mark Sanchez will start again

Published: Dec 02, 2012 at 09:01 AM

Rex Ryan spent most of the season defending Mark Sanchez. On Sunday, he couldn't ignore his quarterback's struggles any longer.

The New York Jets coach yanked an ineffective Sanchez midway through the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. With Tim Tebow injured and inactive, Greg McElroy received the first opportunity of his NFL career.

McElroy responded, leading the Jets to a go-ahead touchdown in his first possession, followed by a clock-consuming drive in the fourth quarter to close out a 7-6 win at MetLife Stadium.

"I just felt that at that time I thought I needed to make a change, and that's why I made it," Ryan explained. "I'll always do what I think in the best interest of the team and trying to find ways to win. At that time, I thought it was time to make a change."

The win keeps the 5-7 Jets' slim playoff hopes alive, but this game will be remembered for the possible end of the Sanchez era in New York. The fourth-year starter completed just 10 of 21 passes for 97 yards with three interceptions before being pulled, drawing loud cheers from a sparse but frustrated crowd. The Jets didn't score with Sanchez under center, though Nick Folk missed two first-half field-goal attempts.

McElroy took over and promptly led the Jets on a 10-play, 53-yard drive punctuated by his 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jeff Cumberland. McElroy celebrated with teammates in the end zone, then called for the ball, which already had been tossed into the stands. It was thrown back to him, a keepsake for the young quarterback.

Let's not get it twisted: McElroy didn't power the Jets to victory here. He finished 5-of-7 passing for 29 yards as the Jets leaned hard on a running game that finished with 177 yards. But there's no denying that McElroy provided a spark that was absent under Sanchez.

Which all leads to the obvious question: Will McElroy start next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

"I'll let you guys know who's going to be the quarterback when I'm ready to," Ryan said, "but right now we'll look at our situation and evaluate it as the week goes on."

It was a predictable answer, but one Ryan had to give out of respect to the quarterback who once helped him reach back-to-back AFC Championship Games. ESPN New York reported that Ryan had his arm around Sanchez at his locker after the game.

The coach and quarterback have been through a lot, but everything might be about to change.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.