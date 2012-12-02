Rex Ryan won't say if Mark Sanchez will start again

The win keeps the 5-7 Jets' slim playoff hopes alive, but this game will be remembered for the possible end of the Sanchez era in New York. The fourth-year starter completed just 10 of 21 passes for 97 yards with three interceptions before being pulled, drawing loud cheers from a sparse but frustrated crowd. The Jets didn't score with Sanchez under center, though Nick Folk missed two first-half field-goal attempts.