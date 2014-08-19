Rex Ryan won't name Jets' Week 1 starting QB yet

There's no reason to think that Michael Vick has any chance to start Week 1 for the New York Jets. But coach Rex Ryan isn't willing to rule it out yet.
"I'm not naming a starter for Week 1," Ryan said Tuesday.
He will name a starter for the third week of the preseason against the Giants, though. Geno Smith will play with the starters again, this time into the second half. Vick will play with the backups, possibly for the rest of the game.
Ryan famously mishandled his quarterback competition last year when Mark Sanchez was injured late in the third week of the preseason. Unlike last year, Geno Smith has clearly been the guy all along. Vick has done nothing to change that in practice or the preseason, and we expect Smith to officially be announced as the team's starter sometime next week.
