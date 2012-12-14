Rex Ryan: Tim Tebow might run some Wildcat for New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Tim Tebow might not be done in the Wildcat after all.
New York Jets coach Rex Ryan reversed his decision Friday, saying the backup quarterback possibly could participate in the Wildcat-style offense and on special teams as the personal punt protector Monday night at Tennessee. On Thursday, Ryan said Tebow would be the backup to Mark Sanchez, but only in the conventional offense as he continues to recover from two broken ribs.
"He moved around great," Ryan said of Tebow's Thursday practice performance. "This is the best he's looked in several weeks, so we'll see. There could be a chance he does the Wildcat. He moved around that good that we may get him back in similar roles."
Tebow was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, a sign he's closer to being fully healed after being injured Nov. 11 at Seattle.
"I'm getting better every day," Tebow said. "I'm trying to go out there and push it and try to do well."
Tebow said he has practiced running the Wildcat "about the same as any week" and will wear a flak jacket to protect his ribs if he plays Sunday.
Ryan acknowledged Friday that it might be tough to truly determine how ready Tebow is for contact if he hasn't had any in nearly a month.
"There's no doubt, that's true, but looking at the way he's throwing the football and the way he's moving - before, it was kind of like, you could almost tell he wasn't real sure," Ryan said. "Now I can't see a visible difference from the start of the year to right now.
"If he continues to look like this and even improve, then maybe we can have him in a similar role."
Added Tebow: "I'll be ready for that first hit."
