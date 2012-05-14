 Skip to main content
Rex Ryan taking on larger offseason role with Jets

Published: May 14, 2012 at 11:30 AM

Five weeks into the offseason program, New York Jets players have noticed that larger-than-life coach Rex Ryanhas taken an increased role in meetings and on-field instruction, Jenny Vrentas of The Star-Ledger reports.

"He did fade off a little bit, I don't know what reason for," cornerback Darrelle Revis said during an appearance at teammate David Harris' charity golf tournament on Monday. "But he's the head coach, he has a lot on his plate, a lot of pressure. It's just something that maybe he thought he put more trust in the coaching staff, and seeing that it kind of hurt us last year, maybe, a little bit.

Jones: Calm before the storm?

Everything seems peachy between Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow right now, but will the good times last? Kim Jones reports. **More ...**

"Not to frown on any coaches or anything, how they coached, but it's good to see your head coach being involved, at least just putting his two cents in. You just hear his voice every now and then in the meeting room, so I think it is good."

Ryan has been candid about his role in the locker room spiraling out of control at the tail end of a disappointing 8-8 season in 2011. Since most of the turmoil occurred on the side of the ball, Ryan plans to be more visible in offensive meeting rooms.

"I will definitely be around the offense more," Ryan said in a January interview with "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN 1050 Radio. "There is no doubt. For no other reason, just so I have a better idea of our team."

One month later, in Indianapolis prior to a Super Bowl he had guaranteed his team would be playing in, Ryan discussed how he needed to be more involved in coaching up the defense.

"Instead of being pulled in maybe different directions or whatever, I have to sit back and say, 'You know what? I have to coach more and I need to have more of an impact even on what we do defensively,'" Ryan said according to Newsday's Rod Boone. "When you look at it, (defensive coordinator) Mike Pettine and (defensive backs coach) Dennis Thurman have been with me forever. Bob Sutton is a tremendous (linebackers) coach. But I know I can make an impact on defense. I always have my whole life and I think I'll even get more involved."

With Ryan more involved in the day-to-day operation, and the team avoiding a distraction by turning down an opportunity to appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks," the Jets might not be as entertaining as they've been the last few seasons, but they could win a few more games and return to the playoffs in 2012.

