Rex Ryan: Stephen Hill not 'my pick' for New York Jets

The New York Jets used their second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the No. 43 overall, on Georgia Tech wide receiver Stephen Hill. But if it were up to head coach Rex Ryan, the Jets would have gone in a different direction.
"Well, nothing told me he would (contribute)," Ryan told Don Banks of Sports Illustrated. "Nothing. When I saw the tape (of his collegiate play) I was concerned. But (Jets general manager) Mike Tannenbaum and (senior personnel executive) Terry Brady and all our scouts were adamant about this guy. They were adamant that this guy can do it.
"He can run all these routes, he had good hands and he's got 4.2 speed at 6-foot-5. He was the guy they all wanted, but honestly, when it came down to it, a wideout? Not my dream pick. But now that we have him, of course, I want to claim him: 'Oh, that was my pick.' But it really wasn't."
Part of Ryan's hesitation might have been due to Hill playing in a triple-option offense in college. The run-heavy offense limited Hill to just 49 catches for 1,248 yards and nine touchdowns in his 38-game career.
Coming from that offense actually makes Hill a perfect fit with the Jets -- which Ryan seems to acknowledge by wanting to claim Hill as his own selection -- who plan to be a run-first offense under Tony Sparano and should benefit from Hill's exceptional blocking ability.