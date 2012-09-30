Around the League

Rex Ryan says Mark Sanchez staying New York Jets' QB

Published: Sep 30, 2012 at 09:49 AM

Everyone wondered how the New York Jets would fare Sunday without cornerback Darrelle Revis, but all eyes were on their quarterback by the end of the day.

The San Francisco 49ers went into MetLife Stadium and trounced the Jets 34-0 as Mark Sanchez was awful, completing 13 of 29 passes for 103 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

Sanchez made poor decisions at times and simply missed open receivers in other instances. He was sacked three times in the first 30 minutes and had people whispering that five-letter word: Tebow.

Fox Sports analyst Jimmy Johnson called for backup Tim Tebow to take over at halftime. Twitter also buzzed with Tebow posts. Boos rained down from the stands in the second half.

And Tebow has completed 100 percent of his passes as a Jet after he went 1 of 1 against the 49ers.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said after the game that he will not change quarterbacks.

"I'm not ready to make a quarterback change," Ryan said. "Obviously we've got to get better play at quarterback, and we got to get better play at a lot of things. You look at yourself first, and there's things we clearly all need to do.

"Mark's the answer at quarterback."

Sanchez isn't worried about losing his job.

"Not at all," he said. "Just got to improve. I felt good all week. I was accurate all week, and it just didn't show up in the game."

The Jets' offense struggles to score against quality teams with Sanchez under center. Forty-eight points against the Bills was an anomaly.

The Pittsburgh Steelers held the Jets to 10 points. It took overtime to score 23 against the lowly Miami Dolphins. Oh, did we mention wide receiver Santonio Holmes was carted to the locker room with a foot injury? Holmes collapsed when he planted his left foot after a reception with no one around him.

People call the Sanchez-Tebow situation a mess, but in reality, fans would be calling for the backup regardless of who he was. The Jets have a playoff defense. They don't have a playoff-caliber quarterback.

Said Sanchez himself: "It starts with the quarterback, and I didn't play well enough for us to win."

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

