Rex Ryan: Santonio Holmes 'doubtful' for Jets' preseason opener

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- Santonio Holmes will likely miss New York's preseason opener at Cincinnati because of a rib injury, leaving the Jets without their top wide receiver.
Holmes was not practicing Monday and there was no immediate timetable for his return after he injured a rib in the team's scrimmage Saturday night. Coach Rex Ryan said initial indications were that Holmes had a broken rib, but X-rays revealed no fracture.
"We're lucky he never had the fracture like I thought, so that's a good sign," Ryan said before practice Monday. "Whether he plays this week, I'm not real sure. I'm not going to rule him out, but I would say it's probably doubtful. We'll see."
Holmes was apparently injured on a third-down play Saturday night when he was hit by cornerback Antonio Cromartie, who earlier in the week made some waves when he said he thought he was the team's second-best wide receiver.
"He got hit pretty good," Ryan said.
Holmes finished with three catches for 22 yards in the scrimmage at Cortland Stadium after not participating in team drills for the Jets the previous few days with what he called "a lot of soreness in the body."
Ryan added that Holmes is "obviously tender" and said the wide receiver told him "something about cartilage," but wasn't clear on the exact nature of the injury.
"Bart Scott, I thought, gave him some sound advice when he said: `Put some barbecue sauce on that rib,"' Ryan said smiling. "We'll see how that goes. Just a loving teammate, Bart is."
Despite Holmes' absence and various nagging injuries to other wide receivers, Ryan doesn't think the Jets will be actively trying to pursue help at the position.
"Let's see some of these young guys step up," Ryan said.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press