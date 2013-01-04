Rex Ryan's tattoo shows wife in Mark Sanchez jersey

Just when you think the stories around the New York Jets couldn't get more bizarre, the New York Daily News took things to another level Friday.
The paper apparently is following Jets coach Rex Ryan around the Bahamas and photographing him. They noticed a tattoo on his right arm with a photo bearing a "striking resemblance" to his wife wearing a Mark Sanchez jersey ... and nothing else.
The cover of the newspaper is rolling with "Kinky Inky" on the front page and "Marked for life" on the back cover.
We're not sure what is sillier: The tattoo pictures or the semi-serious Gary Myers column that tries to analyze what this all means about Ryan's credibility and how it affects his future. (The same column includes a not-so-subtle plug for Myers' book.)
Ryan came out swinging last week at a Daily News report, and the paper is swinging back. This is the type of old-school, attack-style true tabloid stuff that was more prevalent 50 years ago than today. (Think Boston during the Ted Williams era.)
The tattoo is good for some laughs, but the Daily News ultimately looks worse. Even though it should sell some papers Friday.