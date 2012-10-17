Around the League

Presented By

Rex Ryan's obsession with Bill Belichick still rages

Published: Oct 17, 2012 at 06:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Their seasons have looked nothing alike, but the New York Jets and New England Patriots sport identical 3-3 records after six weeks of up-and-down play.

Harrison: Week 7 Power Rankings

After a wild Week 6, change abounds in the league hierarchy. Elliot Harrison has new teams at the top and bottom. More ...

Gang Green can grab hold of the AFC East with a win over the Patriots on Sunday. Jets coach Rex Ryan acknowledged it better not boil down to coaching.

"If it's just between Bill Belichick and me, he's going to win that battle, I recognize that," Ryan told reporters Wednesday, via The Star-Ledger.

Ryan's obsession with Belichick is overt. Both teams have shaped their rosters and schemes to beat one another. Credit Ryan with giving the Patriots more trouble over the years than previous Jets regimes -- but not enough.

New York's challenge Sunday is facing an up-tempo New England offense that has produced 97 first downs through the air alone. It has taken New York's entire attack -- run/pass/penalty combined -- to generate 104. The Patriots' 37 rushing first downs in two wins over the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos is more than the Jets have amassed on the ground all season.

Shonn Greene

"With this offense they're running -- this up-tempo -- it's going to put a lot of stress on us," Jets safety Eric Smith told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Ryan told the New York Post he's leaning on his scout team to move as fast as possible to simulate the Patriots' high-speed attack. That did nothing to help the Broncos two weeks ago. We'll find out Sunday if it worked for Rex.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW