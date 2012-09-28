Rex Ryan: Quinton Coples will play more in Jets-49ers

The New York Jets desperately are in search of a pass rush. They drafted Quinton Coples in the first round this year to help such a problem, but he hasn't been on the field much.
After playing 32 snaps in the season opener, Coples has seen only 33 snaps combined in the last two games. Jets coach Rex Ryan says that will change against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
"It's going to increase. He had his best day of practice yesterday," Ryan said Thursday, via the New York Post. "After practice, I had him break us down. I think Q ... I think he's ready to go. I believe you're going to see him a lot more."
The Jets' lack of a pass rush could expose their secondary now that cornerback Darrelle Revis is out for the season. The team has some good run stoppers in Muhammad Wilkerson, Kenrick Ellis and Mike Devito, but no one who attacks from the edge. Coples is Gang Green's best shot.