Rex Ryan of New York Jets responds to 'overrated' vote

Rex Ryan's rough-and-tumble season took a hit Tuesday when a players' poll ranked him as the most overrated coach in the NFL.
The New York Jets coach dominated with 35 votes, more than doubling the (surprising) second-place finisher, Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.
"Hey, I finally beat Belichick at something," Ryan told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "I finally got him."
Points to Ryan for taking his haters in stride. But underneath the smile, it must gnaw at him. Ryan is obsessed with beating Belichick -- this wasn't how he envisioned it.
Popularity contests aside, the problem for the Jets is on the field. Instead of chasing the postseason, Ryan's team used its bye week to stew over an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins.
"At the end of the year, we'll see who's overrated," Ryan said -- sounding much more like the man we know and love.