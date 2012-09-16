Rex Ryan of Jets still haunted by losses at Steelers

Heinz Field is the location of two of New York Jets coach Rex Ryan's most difficult moments. He lost two AFC championships there as a head coach and defensive coordinator.
"It's a tough place to play," Ryan recently told the New York Post. "The fans are great, but that was a tough loss -- there's no doubt about it. If we win this week, is it going to make up for that loss? No. Absolutely not. That was a championship game, and this is obviously a regular-season game."
Still, winning on the road is a big deal, especially Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And a 2-0 start with a win over those Steelers would be a heck of a start.