Rex Ryan: 'No validity' to Darrelle Revis trade rumors

INDIANAPOLIS -- The New York Jets came as a united front to the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. General manager John Idzik and coach Rex Ryan both went out of their way to dampen speculation about a potential trade involving Darrelle Revis. Still, their efforts to snuff out Revis trade talk didn't prevent reporters from asking about the cornerback for the majority of both media sessions.
Ryan said there was "no validity" to the trade rumors.
"Plain and simple, it's not accurate. I told (Revis) that," Rex said. "There's no validity to that trade."
Rex kept mentioning that the rumors made no sense because they started on Idzik's first day on the job. But the reports never said Idzik was looking to move Revis. The reports said that Jets owner Woody Johnson started the discussion while interviewing potential GM candidates. Ryan confirmed he hasn't even spoken to Johnson about Revis.
Ryan also said that no teams have contacted him about a Revis trade.
"Not even my twin brother, which is saying something," Ryan said.
Idzik said the Jets have always wanted Revis as part of the team, but both Ryan and Idzik wouldn't rule out a possible deal.
"Could there be a trade? Yeah, anybody could be traded," Ryan said. "But do I expect there to be a trade for Darrelle Revis? No. But that doesn't mean something couldn't come up... Again, we have not discussed trading Darrelle Revis."
A year ago, Ryan would have sent a clear message that Revis wasn't going anywhere. It's more complicated now. Ryan seems a little humbled by the Jets' struggles. He still jokes around, but the tone has changed. Although, he's still not afraid to make a bold prediction.
"I can't wait to get Darrelle back. I would not be shocked to see him have the kind of year that Adrian Peterson had," Ryan said.