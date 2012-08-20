Around the League

Presented By

Rex Ryan: No 'slam dunk' Wayne Hunter is Jets' starter

Published: Aug 20, 2012 at 06:21 AM

In May, New York Jets offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo gave a rather graphic seal of approval on right tackle Wayne Hunter.

"This guy is the starting right tackle," DeGuglielmo said, according to Jenny Vrentas of The Star-Ledger. "Until they tell me otherwise, until they ship him out of this building or until they shoot me dead in my office, that son-of-a-gun is going to be the starting right tackle. And he's going to play well."

Cosell: Untapped potential

mark-sanchez-120808-65x90.jpg

Greg Cosell outlines how the Jets and Bills can get more out of Mark Sanchez and Ryan Fitzpatrick, respectively. **More ...**

Well, Hunter hasn't played well. The "son-of-a-gun" gave up multiple sacks in Saturday night's preseason 26-3 loss to the New York Giants. Hunter has not been shipped out of the building, and with his $2.45 million base salary being fully guaranteed, that's unlikely to happen.

Fortunately, DeGuglielmo has not been shot dead in his office, but he may discover from head coach Rex Ryan in upcoming personnel meetings that Hunter is no longer the team's starting right tackle, Vrentas reports.

"To sit back and say this guy is definitely the starter, I'm not ready to do that," Ryan said Monday. "Maybe with Darrelle Revis, and Brandon Moore, Nick Mangold. But is it a slam dunk 100 percent? I like to see guys compete and earn their jobs out there."

The competition at right tackle will not include veteran Stephon Heyer, who was released Monday. Ryan would not rule out first-team reps for Austin Howard, a former undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa with four games (with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010) of NFL experience.

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter _@brianmcintyre_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.