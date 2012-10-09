Rex Ryan: 'No question' Mark Sanchez is Jets' starter

New York gave us a taste of Tim Tebow in Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Houston Texans, but the Jets don't appear willing to use the backup consistently in the Wildcat. There were opportunities to dial up Tebow against the Texans -- especially in short-yardage situations -- where Sanchez remained on the field. Tebow's light load in the game plan is almost astonishing considering how he has been talked up by this coaching staff.