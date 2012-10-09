Rex Ryan: 'No question' Mark Sanchez is Jets' starter

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters Tuesday that he's sticking with Mark Sanchez at quarterback.
Ryan is asked this question weekly. At some point, the answer will change.
Sanchez is completing 48.4 percent of his passes, dead last in the NFL. Andrew Luck -- five games and two wins into his young career -- is next with a 54.2 completion percentage but with more yardage, more touchdowns, fewer interceptions and certainly more promise.
New York gave us a taste of Tim Tebow in Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Houston Texans, but the Jets don't appear willing to use the backup consistently in the Wildcat. There were opportunities to dial up Tebow against the Texans -- especially in short-yardage situations -- where Sanchez remained on the field. Tebow's light load in the game plan is almost astonishing considering how he has been talked up by this coaching staff.
Harrison: Week 6 Power Rankings
With five weeks in the books, the league hierarchy still is taking shape. Elliot Harrison updates his pecking order. More ...
But when you spend this much time debating between two options at quarterback, it means you haven't found the guy. Ryan said he judges his quarterbacks on wins and losses, but he refused to share his plans about what might happen if New York's two-game losing streak ballons into three or more.
"I'm not going to get into the what-ifs and all that," Ryan said. "We're not preparing to lose, that's for sure. We're thinking we're going to win starting this week."
If that doesn't happen, the Jets might be forced to explore the option of starting Tebow. Mainly because they knit themselves into this corner long ago, with two passers that raise more qustions than answers in Florham Park.