Rex Ryan: No color-coded wristband for Geno Smith

Breathe easy, New York Jets fans: The color-coded wristband will not be exhumed. At least, not right now.
Coach Rex Ryan told a New York radio show that Geno Smith will not use the same red-yellow-green wristband that Mark Sanchez used as a rookie in 2009. Red plays mean the quarterback should be conservative; yellow plays mean use caution; green plays mean to get aggressive.
Ryan floated the idea of bringing the wristband back after Wednesday's practice. The idea was dropped by the end of the day.
"To be honest with you, I don't plan on doing that now," Ryan told ESPN NY 98.7, via The Associated Press.
Smith's 11 turnovers tie him with Eli Manning of the New York Giants for the most in the NFL among quarterbacks through Week 4. Some of Smith's turnover woes should be placed at the feet of offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who hasn't exactly reigned in the rookie. Too many of Smith's picks have come on low-percentage passing calls.
Figure the offense to get more conservative going forward, especially now that the Jets' already suspect wide receiver group is decimated by injuries.