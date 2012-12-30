Rex Ryan: New York Jets owner hasn't said I'm safe

The New York Jets' season concluded in predictable fashion Sunday, with a 28-9 loss to a bad Buffalo Bills team.
A 6-10 record means a second consecutive dark postseason for coach Rex Ryan, who is 34-30 in four seasons with the Jets. There will be turnover in Florham Park after this mess, and Ryan was asked after Sunday's game if he has received any assurances from Jets owner Woody Johnson that his job is safe.
"Nope," Ryan replied. "Sure haven't."
ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini reported that Johnson didn't travel to Buffalo, an uncommon occurrence for an owner who attends almost every game. Under Johnson, the Jets always have made substantial changes after bad seasons, and the fact that Ryan doesn't know his fate is cause for speculation.
It's widely believed that general manager Mike Tannenbaum, not Ryan, will be the fall guy here. But Ryan is coming off a rocky week in which he angrily denied a report he'd like to be fired if Johnson didn't pour resources into upgrading the Jets' woeful offense.
If Ryan already was on thin ice, we can't imagine that helped.