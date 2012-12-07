Rex Ryan: New York Jets might activate three QBs

Mark Sanchez retained his starting job after much internal debate, but New York Jets coach Rex Ryan could have two choices to replace his starting quarterback if he struggles Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ryan previously has stated he wouldn't activate three quarterbacks for a game, but he appears to have softened on the idea.
"Certainly it would be a consideration to have three quarterbacks active," Ryan said Friday, according to the New York Daily News.
If Tebow is healthy enough to play Sunday, logic (and the depth chart) dictates that he'll get the call over third-stringer Greg McElroy if Sanchez falters. Then again, Ryan has managed to avoid Tebow for the better part of the season. Why would that change now?