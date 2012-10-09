Rex Ryan: 'Never say never' on Terrell Owens to Jets

In the middle of their Monday night loss to the Houston Texans, the New York Jets heard a cry from the wilderness.
Watching New York struggle in the passing game, free-agent wide receiver Terrell Owens tweeted at the team, reminding the Jets that he's ready and willing to help quarterback Mark Sanchez improve upon his 48.4 completion percentage.
"You never say never, (I'll) look at all options," Ryan said Tuesday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN New York.
The effort against Houston was admirable, but there's no playmaker on this offense following the loss of wide receiver Santonio Holmes. The Jets' passing attack can't move the ball consistently and remains stocked with no-namers. Rex is crazy enough to add Al Toon if it meant a win, but we're not sure Owens would do much.
Thirty-two teams have passed on T.O. In August, he looked the part in practices with the Seattle Seahawks, but he failed to make plays in games. The Jets already have enough of that going on, but we wouldn't put this past them.