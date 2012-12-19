Rex Ryan mum on Tim Tebow's New York Jets future

Tim Tebow is expected to ask the New York Jets for a trade or a release in the offseason. We suspect the Jets won't be averse to a divorce.
Greg McElroy will start the next two games and get virtually every first-team snap in practice. Ryan's decision to decline saying that Tebow will be on the team next year is a sure sign he's likely on his way out.
Ryan answered questions Wednesday about why he brought Tebow to New York in the first place. In one breath, Ryan defended the move.
Darlington: Tebow's career ending?
What's the future hold for Tim Tebow? The possibility exists that he's done as a QB, Jeff Darlington writes. More ...
"(The Wildcat) hasn't been totally ineffective," Ryan said.
Then again ...
"It hasn't panned out to my expectations and maybe to Tim's either," Ryan said.
Yep, that about sums about the Tebow experience in New York.