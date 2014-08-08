Rex Ryan: Michael Vick 'looked great' in Jets debut

Michael Vick didn't change the Jets' quarterback depth chart Thursday night with his intriguing preseason debut. But he reminded everyone in New York, including Rex Ryan, that he still has wheels.
"That's the thing, you can have 'em all covered up, but you better account for the quarterback," Ryan said after the game via the New York Daily News. "Obviously with Mike, it puts a huge, huge stress on the defense."
Vick had two rushes for 19 yards in his brief appearance, including a 15-yard scamper that showed off his speed. Ryan knows how a quarterback with mobility gives any defense problems. That's why Ryan got suckered into trading for Tim Tebow a few years back. Ryan said that Vick "looked great" in his two series against the Colts on Thursday night.
Ryan was quick to point out that Geno Smith also played "extremely well" in his two series, but the reality is that both quarterbacks weren't asked to do much. Smith did absolutely nothing to lose his job, and Vick admitted that he doesn't expect to see any more first-team practice reps.
This preseason isn't about a true quarterback competition. It's just about Vick planting some seeds in Ryan's mind for when the regular season comes. Vick did his job Thursday.
*The latest Around The League Podcast answers every question about preseason action that you were too afraid to ask. *