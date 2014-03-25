Around the League

Presented By

Rex Ryan: Mark Sanchez will again be NFL starter

Published: Mar 25, 2014 at 07:18 AM

In his 2011 autobiography Play Like You Mean It, New York Jets coach Rex Ryan wrote love songs for Mark Sanchez.

The rise and fall of Mark Sanchez

mark-sanchez-032514-pq.jpg

Dan Hanzus looks back at the QB's wild five-year ride with the Jets: the playoff wins, strange personnel moves -- and yes -- the Butt Fumble. READ

Ryan sincerely believed Sanchez would be the quarterback who would lead the Jets to Super Bowl glory. The coach called Sanchez his "baby" and wrote that he planned to one day frame Sanchez's draft card, a prized possession he kept tucked away in a drawer at home.

How things have changed. The Jets said goodbye to Ryan's "baby" last week, releasing Sanchez after five topsy-turvy seasons. On Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla. Ryan spoke about Sanchez's departure.

"I think it's good for him that he moves on," Ryan said, per the New York Daily News. "He'll have a chance to start again, I think. He had success here. I'm sure he has some great memories here and some great moments. That's more than a lot of people can say."

"That's my first draft pick (as) a (head) coach," Ryan added. "You have the vision that this guy's going to be with you for 10 years. I'm sure every coach has that. Very few make it that far. In an ideal world, that's what you would have liked."

Ryan pointed to Sanchez's win-loss record as an indicator of his starter chops. The Jets went 40-33 in games Sanchez started, including a 4-2 mark in the postseason.

"I think the best judge of quarterbacks is probably their record," Ryan said. "His win-loss record is not by fluke. The guy has talent. The big thing about Mark (is) when he learns how to protect the football better, that's probably the thing that's missing more than anything else."

You'll find plenty of people who don't think a team's record is an accurate way to gauge quarterback play. You can make the case that Ryan's defenses carried Sanchez -- especially early in his career -- and there's data to back that up.

In truth, Ryan will always have a soft spot for Sanchez. He has a tattoo of his wife wearing a No. 6 jersey, for Pete's sake -- but don't ask him about that.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down all the latest news at the NFL Annual Meeting.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE