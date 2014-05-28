Rex Ryan: Jets' Willie Colon to undergo knee surgery

The New York Jets will be without one of their starting offensive linemen for the foreseeable future.
Jets coach Rex Ryan announced Wednesday that guard Willie Colon will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee after suffering an injury during a workout.
"Safe to say, it's going to be a while," Ryan said.
Colon was a 16-game starter in his first season in New York last season. He stayed with the Jets on a one-year, $2 million deal in March.
Colon, 31, had been working his way back from a torn biceps tendon suffered in last season's finale. Now Colon will be rehabbing from two surgeries at once, and should be considered questionable to be ready for the start of the season.
The depth chart behind Colon includes 2013 sixth-round pick William Campbell and 2014 fourth-round pick Dakota Dozier.
