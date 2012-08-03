Rex Ryan: I respect Barack Obama's opinion on Jets

Rex Ryan was as surprised as anyone to hear President Barack Obama offer his take on the New York Jets' quarterback situation. Agreeing with that assessment is a whole different matter.
"It's amazing," Ryan said during his Friday news conference. "This is the president of the greatest country there is, and he's talking about the New York Jets football team."
Ryan, not one to mince his words, didn't take the bait, however, when asked to respond to POTUS' armchair analysis.
"I'll say this. I respect President Obama and I respect that this is his opinion," Ryan said. "That's it."
On Thursday, Obama said he didn't like the idea of the Jets opening the season with a "quarterback controversy," adding he was interested in seeing how the battle between Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow plays out.
Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum also steered clear of raising issues with Obama's comments when asked Friday.
"I appreciate the fact the president is so interested in our team," Tannenbaum said, via The Associated Press. "He's certainly entitled to his opinion."