Rex Ryan: I expect to coach New York Jets next season

The New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night was the type of inexplicable, embarrassing game that gets coaches fired. Jets coach Rex Ryan says that's not going to happen to him.
"I do, I do," Ryan said when asked if he expects to be coaching the Jets next year, according to The Star-Ledger. "And I think our team will play a heckuva lot better, and I don't think anyone will ask that question by the time the year is over. That's my personal opinion."
He doubled down on the notion Friday.
"I'm responsible for everything. I'm responsible for the 4-7 record," Ryan said. "I'm also responsible for how we'll finish."
It's not a crazy notion to think the Jets will finish strong. Their next five opponents aren't too intimidating: Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers. The Jets can finish at least 3-2 against that group, which would help stem the tide of negativity in New York. It's not that crazy to imagine the Jets going 4-1 against that slate and getting to 8-8. In this watered-down AFC, that actually might get them talking about playoff contention. Seriously.
"Watching the tape, it's still hard to fathom the one stretch," Ryan said Friday, via the New York Daily News. "I've never seen anything like it in all my years of coaching."
The Jets put on a clinic when it comes to losing a game in under 60 seconds. Ryan also puts his competition to shame when it comes to spinning positive.
"I think our offense is improving," Ryan said. "I really believe that."