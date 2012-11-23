Rex Ryan: I expect to coach New York Jets next season

It's not a crazy notion to think the Jets will finish strong. Their next five opponents aren't too intimidating: Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers. The Jets can finish at least 3-2 against that group, which would help stem the tide of negativity in New York. It's not that crazy to imagine the Jets going 4-1 against that slate and getting to 8-8. In this watered-down AFC, that actually might get them talking about playoff contention. Seriously.