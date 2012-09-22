Rex Ryan has sleep specialist visit New York Jets

Rex Ryan brought in sleep specialists to work with his team this week. But not because the New York Jets sleep-walked through last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... well, maybe that is why.
"We've had sleep people come in, talking about how important sleep is, how important it is to get eight hours of it," Ryan said, according to The Associated Press. "We bring in these specialists for a reason. I just think it's wise to do that, listening to people with a lot more knowledge than myself about it.
"If we can gain a little advantage, then we're going to look for it."
Ryan pushed the Jets' schedule back about 90 minutes this week to allow for more rest leading up to Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins. Meetings and practice even were cut back.
"It was awesome," defensive lineman Mike DeVito said. "You still get the same amount of work in, but you get to sleep in a little bit more and get off your feet a little more. It was a smart thing, a really smart thing to do. Practice was higher tempo this week and guys are ready to go."
Ryan decides his team needs more rest this week, so early in the season? The Dolphins get no respect ...