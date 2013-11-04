Rex Ryan has 'pulled it all together' for Jets, GM says

If so, please let us know. A week after getting bombed in a 49-9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets outplayed the New Orleans Saints for four quarters in a 26-20 win at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are 5-0 in odd weeks and 0-4 in even ones. Geno Smith has vacillated between Namath and Nagle. Logic was shown the door in a forceful manner weeks ago.