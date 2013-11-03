Rex Ryan gets best of Rob as Jets upset Saints

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Nick Folk remained perfect this season by kicking four field goals, and Rex Ryan's defense outperformed twin Rob's unit as the New York Jets upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 Sunday.
Rex is now 7-3 against his brother, and the Jets (5-4) maintained their string of winning in odd-numbered games. Folk improved to 23 for 23 on field goals and 14 for 14 on extra points.
Interceptions by Demario Davis and Antonio Cromartie highlighted New York's solid defensive performance against Drew Brees, and former Saints running back Chris Ivory rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown.
New Orleans (6-2) got two touchdown catches from Jimmy Graham, giving him 10 this season, but allowed seven plays of 19 yards or more, a season high against what has been an improved defense.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press