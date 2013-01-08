Rex Ryan finally addresses media about QBs, tattoos

4. The days of the ground-and-pound are over, my friends. The word "attacking" was used repeatedly by Ryan to describe the type of offense he seeks next season. The coach acknowledged New York has struggled to find an identity on offense of late. "We are going to be a dangerous football team," Ryan said, promising the Jets would be more Rex-like going forward: "I don't think I've done as good a job of implementing who I am throughout this team."