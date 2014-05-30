Rex Ryan: Eric Decker is New York Jets' go-to guy

"This is going to be a guy that you can get him the ball in critical situations," the coach said Thursday, per ESPN NewYork's Rich Cimini. "You can get him the ball in the red zone. I think you can see that. Everybody can say (his statistics) are skewed a little bit because of (Peyton) Manning, and that might be true, but I think he did catch eight touchdowns when (Tim) Tebow was quarterback. I think that's pretty impressive."