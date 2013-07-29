Rex Ryan: Dee Milliner won't be Darrelle Revis for Jets

First-round NFL draft picks face enough pressure as rookies. Asking Milliner to make fans forget about one of the best players in New York Jets history isn't going to happen.
Part of coach Rex Ryan's job is to drive down unrealistic expectations. On the day Milliner reported to training camp after signing his rookie contract, Ryan did his best.
"Dee Milliner is never going to be Darrelle Revis," Ryan said, according to ESPNNewYork.com. "He'll just be Dee Milliner, and I think that will be good enough."
Milliner is scheduled to begin practice with his new teammates Tuesday. He said he is fully recovered from the shoulder surgery that kept him out of offseason workouts. Still, the Jets initially will limit the cornerback in practice.
"I know I'll be ready for contact," Milliner said.
From an X's and O's standpoint, Antonio Cromartie is the player who assumes Revis' role within the Jets' game plan. Cromartie did an excellent job of it after Revis went down with a torn ACL last September. Milliner has plenty of catching up to do after missing the Jets' entire offseason program. Still, don't be surprised if he opens his rookie season as a starter.
Just like Revis once upon a time.