Rex Ryan: Darrelle Revis could return by Super Bowl

The miracles of modern medicine.
Kobe Bryant had his blood spun in Germany.
And New York Jets coach Rex Ryan is preparing for Darrelle Revis to play in the Super Bowl. (There's a lot going on in that last sentence.)
Ryan said he will wait to put Revis on injured reserve until after the cornerback has surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered last week. Revis is scheduled to have the surgery in a week or two and is widely considered done for the season.
"Let's see what happens when he goes through surgery," Ryan told reporters, via the New York Daily News. "Because if there's that 0.002 percent chance that he can play in the Super Bowl.
"Why would take the option away from him? Let's just put it this way: If you're fortunate enough to make it to that big game and he's fortunate enough to be healthy, I know our fans would want him playing just like I would want him playing."
Ryan certainly is a glass-half-full kind of guy, even if the days of Super Bowl guarantees are in the past. The Jets would have been hard-pressed to reach the Super Bowlwith Revis. Now they're without the best player on the roster -- the same guy who shuts down half the field and allows Ryan's defensive scheme to thrive.
Revis is expected to make a full recovery from the ACL tear. If that's in a little over four months, and the Jets are in the Super Bowl, someone might have sold their soul.