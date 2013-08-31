Rex Ryan comes around on Geno Smith as N.Y. Jets' QB

Jets coach Rex Ryan recently has come around on the rookie quarterback after originally feeling more comfortable with longtime starter Mark Sanchez, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, citing a source informed of the team's thinking.
Ryan now believes the organization should move forward with Smith. This also coincides with the realization that Smith could start in Week 1 because of Sanchez's shoulder injury, according to Rapoport.
The New York Daily News reported earlier Saturday that Ryan, general manager John Idzik and other key Jets decision makers are on board with moving on from Sanchez.
Rapoport reported Friday that Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinwegsided with starting Smith, regardless of Sanchez's health.
There was some contention on how much influence Idzik had on who won the starting job -- his hand-picked quarterback or the shaky incumbent.
Sanchez's injured shoulder made moot most of the consternation regarding Smith, and at the very least, it forced the Jets brass onto the same page.
Growing pains for Smith will be expected, especially with so few offensive weapons. However, the Jets have little choice but to let him learn on the job.
After the Jetscut Greg McElroy on Saturday, Matt Simms -- who enjoyed a splendid close to the preseason -- will be the No. 3 quarterback, with Sanchez, when he returns from injury, as the backup. At this point, it seems clear that Sanchez's ludicrous contract continues to keep him on the Jets' roster.