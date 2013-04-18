Rex Ryan chides Orioles for not deferring to Ravens

Ryan seemed more preoccupied, however, with the fact that the Baltimore Ravens will open their title defense on the road against the Denver Broncos.
The Ravens were forced to begin their season away from Charm City because Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles have a home date on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Ravens and Orioles share a parking lot, and the Orioles apparently were unwilling to shake up their schedule for the good of a fellow civic institution.
"Well, who really cares, you've got 81 at home, maybe you could have done the right thing and given one up and then played 82 on the road and then 80 at home," Ryan said, according to the New York Daily News. "I really don't think people are going to care about that game."
"You have a chance to have the defending world champs open up the season at home where they rightfully should. That's unfortunate."