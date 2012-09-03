Rex Ryan can't imagine being fired by New York Jets

Schein: Nine sizzling predictions
Bored by all the vanilla predictions on the eve of the season? Fret no more. Adam Schein delivers nine bold statements. More ...
We tend not to believe it. The Jets have overachieved in the Ryan era, and it's because of his defense. If anyone should be let go in a housecleaning, it makes more sense to look to the front office. Ryan unsurprisingly isn't worried about getting canned.
"I know I'm a great coach. What makes me a great coach is the guys that coach with me and the players that play for me, and everything else this organization has for me," Ryan said Monday on the Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio, via Rich Cimini. "It's hard for me to look at myself not being successful. I don't even see (getting fired) as a possibility.
"It might be 10 years from now, or 15 years from now, when Woody Johnson wants to go in a different direction. That's fine. But I'm going to tell you one thing: I have complete confidence in myself. I'll leave it to the experts to say my job is on the line. I know one thing: I'm going to give everything I have to this organization ... We'll add it up at the end of the season."
Ryan actually might benefit from the Jets' awful offseason and preseason. Expectations are low. If they make the playoffs -- like we expect -- it will be viewed as a great achievement.