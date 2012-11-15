Rex Ryan, Brian Schottenheimer to meet again Sunday

With the Tim Tebow drama dominating the headlines, this week's truly juicy subplot has been overlooked. The New York Jets are taking on last season's scapegoat, now-St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
Darlington: Tebow the Terrible
In short, it has been a good year so far for Schottenheimer.
"He's probably anticipating certain things from us, and we're anticipating certain things as well," Ryan said.
Ryan has long said Schottenheimer would be an "excellent head coach." Ryan said he admired and respected Schottenheimer. In the end, however, Ryan got rid of him. Schottenheimer has a chance to speed up Ryan's descent this season and end any debate about the Jets' future this season.