Rex Ryan benches rookie Dee Milliner during Jets' loss

Rookie cornerback Dee Milliner, who the New York Jets hope will take over the Island formerly named after Darrelle Revis, was benched during Thursday's 13-10 loss to the New England Patriots after a series of miscues and miscommunications.
"Well, this young man is going to be a tremendous player. There is no doubt," Jets coach Rex Ryan said, per the team's official website.
"But as I told him, I said, 'You know, Dee. I want you to sit on the sidelines, and I want you to watch'. And sometimes when you do that, it is the best thing for you." Ryan said. "I am trying to win a game, and put in who I think has the best chance to win it. And the young man, like I said, he is going to be a great player. But at that time, I went with the veteran."
Milliner admitted he played a role on the busted coverage that allowed the Patriots' only touchdown of the game.
"I was fine with it, he felt the need to make that decision," Milliner said after the game. "I made a couple of mistakes, on a couple calls. I got benched before in college, for sort of the same thing."
The rookie faces the pressure of replacing an All-Pro, but with the Jets' defense performing well through two weeks, Ryan has the luxury of teaching some lessons to his young player.
UPDATE: Ryan was noncommittal about Milliner's starting status for Week 3, telling the New York Daily News, "I don't know. We'll see."
