Rex Ryan autobiography serves as Jets time capsule

"He's been humbled, of course," said Manish Mehta, who has covered Ryan's entire Jets tenure for the New York Daily News. "You can't go through what the team has gone through in the last two years and not be. Is he different? No, I think he still believes in his players. I think he still believes there's a chance his team can be successful, more than others may believe. But he knows -- in my estimation -- he can't help but realize that there's a talent void on the roster."