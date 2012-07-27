Rex Ryan: Antonio Cromartie could play Jets receiver

We've harped on the New York Jets' lack of depth at wide receiver for much of the offseason. But Jets fans should have no fear: Antonio Cromartie is here!
Rex Ryan mentioned Friday at his first post-practice press conference that we shouldn't be surprised to see Cromartie taking some snaps at wide receiver.
"You have 53 guys on your roster and 45 are active and you're sitting back some games there has to be some crossover," Ryan said. "Don't be surprised if Cromartie plays some receiver, that's something we talked about. You have to be ready for those type of things."
We have no problem with coaches cross-training players at different positions, but this one smacks of desperation. The Jets are hoping for some spark at wideout off the bench with Brad Smith gone and Chaz Schilens still Chaz Schilens. We can't imagine that Cromartie, a starter at cornerback, will have a major role on offense.
"I definitely take credit for that second round pick. So far so good, but he's really been impressive." Ryan said.
Mark Sanchez also lauded Hill for a fast start at his first training camp practice. Hill figures to start, with Jeremy Kerley, Schilens, and possibly Cromartie chipping in off the bench. All this New England Patriots-Jets copycat stuff is getting out of hand.