Rex Grossman: I could be available to Jets in a week

Call it the Rexurection.
Former NFL quarterback Rex Grossman said Thursday he can be available to the Jets in about a week, when he expects a sprained foot to be 100 percent healed. He sprained the foot while training "a couple weeks ago," noting he's in good football shape.
"We'll see if they wait for me," Grossman texted Thursday.
Grossman last played in the NFL in 2013 when he was in his fourth year with the Redskins. He hasn't played in a game since 2011, but that hasn't stopped teams from occasional interest in the 12-year veteran.
Jets sources say rookie Bryce Petty is not yet ready to assume a starting role, which leaves the team with only Ryan Fitzpatrick, who fractured his leg in December, as the player with the most legitimate shot at helping the Jets open the season at quarterback.