Rex Grossman admits he can't run option for Redskins

With Robert Griffin III on the mend from major knee surgery, the Washington Redskins are down to Kirk Cousins, Rex Grossman and the unproven Pat White at quarterback.
The little we saw of Cousins last season was promising, but the Redskins quickly ditched their read-option package when Griffin wasn't on the field. Cousins said last week he wanted to "explore" running more option plays this offseason, but Grossman doesn't sound overly hopeful.
"(Offensive coordinator) Kyle Shanahan could not call (read-option plays) without laughing while he called it for me," Grossman told WTEM-AM on Wednesday. "Whether Kirk could, we'll see. But it takes some getting used to, and if they are gonna run it with Kirk, they'd definitely need to practice it a lot."
Grossman isn't sure when Griffin will step back on the field, but said "it sounds like he will be" ready for the regular season. In his absence, the more mobile White is better equipped to operate out of the Pistol and mimic a Griffin-led attack than anyone else on the roster.