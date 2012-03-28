Revis: Jets' locker room in 'disarray right now'

During a word-association exercise as part of a Wednesday interview on ESPN's "SportsCenter," the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback was prompted with the phrase "locker room."
His response confirmed what most already assumed. After a pause, Revis replied, "Disarray right now."
Welcome to the Terrordome, Tim Tebow.
Speaking of Tebow, Revis reasons Tebow and Mark Sanchez will be good for each other, but cautions it will take some time for the pair to jell.
"I think (Tebow will) have a big impact on (Sanchez) in terms of just trying to maybe push him a little bit more," Revis said. "Not to say that Mark needs to get pushed, but in a way that, you know, Tebow is a winning quarterback. Mark is a winning quarterback, too; you got to understand that Mark took us to two AFC championship games.
"I think both of them will just have to feel each other out. We're probably going to try to figure that out during OTAs. And going into training and see how comfortable both of them are going into the season."
Revis' kid-gloves Sanchez sentiment isn't uncommon around Florham Park. Many Sanchez comments are a variation on the same theme: "It will be good to have someone push Mark ... not that Mark needs to be pushed." ... "Mark sure is a winner ... but it will help to pair him with, well, another winner."
Of course, Revis and other Jets have to say these kind of things. But it's fair to wonder if it hints at a larger issue.